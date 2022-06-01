Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: More heat on the way today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures will reach into the low 90s again today and tomorrow. The heat will come with humidity high enough to separate our “feels like” temperature from our air temperature by about three to six degrees. The heat index for many inland areas will peak between 94-98°. The southerly breeze will keep the humid and hot air present over the area until a cold front arrives Friday.

The high pressure system that has kept us sunny the past few days will weaken and finally give way to storms tomorrow. A sea breeze front will form near the coast in the early afternoon and move northwestward through the evening. Storm coverage will be isolated and likely produce less than a quarter of an inch of rain. After sunset, the storms will weaken as temperatures cool.

Friday’s rain showers will be spread over the second half of the day and coverage will wider than Thursday. Most will see rainfall totals between 0.25-0.50″ from sunrise to sunset. Our severe weather chances are low due to the timing of the front and highs only reaching the mid 80s. If we do see any severe thunderstorms, the main threat will be straight line wind gusts.

TROPICAL UPDATE

Remnants of Agatha continue to be problematic for the Yucatan Peninsula. The NHC is giving the current system a 40% chance of reforming as the first tropical system in the Atlantic Basin of the season. It is highly likely the system will develop by Friday. The low will then bring storms to the Florida Keys and the western coast of Florida through the weekend into next week.

Wednesday

Sunny and continued hot with a high near 93. Wind: S 5-10.

Thursday

Sunny start with a stormy finish. High of 94. Wind: SW 7-15. Rain chance: 30%.

Friday

Partly to mostly cloudy with intermittent rain/storms. High of 85. Wind: W 7-15. Rain chance: 60%

Saturday

Mostly sunny and milder with highs only around 83. Wind: N 5-10.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 81. Wind: NE 10 G 15.

