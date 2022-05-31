Advertisement

“For whom the bell tolls” Jacksonville community honors fallen on Memorial Day

Purple Heart recipient rings the bell for fallen service members.
Purple Heart recipient rings the bell for fallen service members.
By Deric Rush
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans from Beirut, Vietnam, and Afghanistan all in one space; along with the community that has embraced its service members for years and is now teaching the next generation to do the same.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Beirut Memorial Chapter in Jacksonville sounded off as it held its annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville on Monday.

This marked the first in-person ceremony since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I mean personally I think it’s a good turnout. It’s good to be back outside in person. I know we’ve missed it,” said Afghanistan veteran Barry Ransom.

The Purple Heart organization rang the bell for the more than 500 fallen service members in the United States military since last year’s ceremony.

“To honor those who have gone before us is the purpose of Memorial Day,” said Beirut Chapter member and retired MSgt Prentis Campbell.

For some families, Monday was an opportunity to show the next generation how to honor those who gave their lives in service.

“I think it’s a great way to introduce them to like 1 like just our the realness of like our livelihood right by saying all their names and and listening and hearing it’s great that they get to see it and not sure how much they understand honestly but it’s it’s not going to be a coach shock to them as they get older,” said active duty service member Erick Mora.

The military order of the Purple Heart says 530 names were added to the list of fallen services members since last year’s Memorial Day ceremony.

The military order of the Purple Heart Beirut Memorial Chapter says it is the second-largest chapter in the country.

