UPDATE: Driver of car that crashes into local nail salon not impaired, police say

Car crashes into NC Nails salon
Car crashes into NC Nails salon(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are on the scene after a car crashed into a local nail salon around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that the owner and a customer suffered non-life-threatening injuries following the accident at NC Nails located at 1929 Oleander Drive.

Wilmington Police said the driver of the car appeared to have suffered from a medical condition and no signs of impairment were detected.

According to witnesses and employees, there were seven people inside the nail salon at the time of the crash.

This story is developing, more details will be added as they are available.

