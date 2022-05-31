Two indicted on more serious charges in Kinston downtown parking lot murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men accused of killing a Kinston man a year ago in a downtown parking lot are now facing first degree murder charges.

The Lenoir County Clerk of Court’s Office confirms that Joseph Hughes and Clinton Christmas were indicted by a grand jury on the more serious charges.

Originally, the two men were charged by Kinston police with second degree murder for the May 2021 death of Jeffrey Hill.

The Kinston man died on May 11th at what was then Vidant Medical Center. This happened more than a week after the 58-year-old man was found severely beaten at a West Gordon Street parking lot.

Hughes, of Kinston, and Christmas, who is from Raleigh, had their bonds increased today to $1 million apiece.

