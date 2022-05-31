Advertisement

Terquavion Smith has big decision looming, NBA Draft deadline is coming up

Deadline for players to commit to draft or return to school is Wednesday
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A big decision coming for Farmville Central graduate, and NC State basketball player Terquavion Smith. He worked out at the NBA Combine this month.

Smith then went out to Los Angeles last week for more workouts. It was reported this weekend he worked out for the Charlotte Hornets. We were told he is being considered a mid to late first round draft pick with lots of interest from teams like Minnesota, Milwaukee and others in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Smith has until June 1st to make up his mind to fully declare for the draft or to return to college.

He set NC State’s freshman record for three pointers this season.

The 2022 NBA draft is Thursday, June 23rd.

