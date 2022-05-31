Advertisement

Terquavion Smith announces he is returning to NC State next season

Smith will play sophomore season for Wolfpack
Terquavion Smith considering heading to NBA Draft
Terquavion Smith considering heading to NBA Draft(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former Farmville Central star Terquavion Smith announced he will return to NC State after testing the waters for the upcoming NBA Draft.

Smith went to the NBA Draft combine and also traveled to work out for NBA teams to see where he might fall if he were to turn pro. He announced on Instagram he was coming back to school.

Smith set the NC State freshman record for three pointers made with 96. He was the team’s second leading scorer averaging 16.3 points per game. Terquavion made the ACC All-Rookie team and was all-ACC honorable mention as a freshman.

Lots of new faces both coaching, and transfer players, for Smith to return to this year. But, a big win for NC State to get the guy they call “Baby T” back for his sophomore season.

