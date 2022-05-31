Kinston man dies after stepping in front of car Sunday

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A man died this morning after police say he stepped in front of a car Sunday near Grainger Stadium in Kinston.

Police said it happened around 3:00 p.m. Sunday when 28-year-old, Michael Huston was hit on East Vernon Avenue next to East Street.

After the collision, Huston was taken to the hospital.

Sgt. Brian Biggins with the Kinston Police Department said Alphonso Cherry of Winterville was driving the car when Huston stepped out in front of it.

Cherry stayed at the scene until officials got there, police say it is unlikely he will be charged.

Huston passed away this morning at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

