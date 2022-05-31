Advertisement

Pitt County to get thousands toward recycling as part of state grant

(WDTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County is one of five groups in North Carolina getting grant funds to support glass recycling.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says Pitt County will be given $70,500 for a trailer and other equipment for its glass collection site. The money comes from the DEQ’s Recycling Program, in partnership with the Glass Recycling Foundation. The GRF gave $18,000 of those funds.

“Recycling creates jobs, benefits the environment, and is a key step toward creating a more circular economy in North Carolina,” DEQ Secretary Elizabeth Biser said.

The department says through community annual reports, it has found that recycled glass tonnage has decreased by 30% in North Carolina since 2017. In response, the department discussed ways to recover lost glass tons.

The DEQ says its staff developed the Glass Equipment and Infrastructure Grant to fund potential projects to help boost the amount of glass recycled.

Overall, the department says the projects, of which Pitt County is the focus of one of five, represent a total investment of more than $600,000 and will impact nearly 2.6 million North Carolinians.

More information on the DEQ’s recycling can be found here.

