No children on school bus injured after New Bern crash

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - No children have been reported injured on a Craven County school bus that was hit broadside this afternoon in New Bern.

The crash happened on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. The other vehicle was wedged underneath the bus.

School spokeswoman Jennifer Wagner says five elementary-age students were on the bus, along with the driver. She said the students were being rerouted onto another bus.

New Bern police are investigating the crash.

