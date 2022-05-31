Advertisement

New Bern alderman calls for runoff in tight mayor’s race

Jeffrey Odham / Toussaint Summers
Jeffrey Odham / Toussaint Summers(jeffreyodham.com / summersformayor.com)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Alderman Jeffrey Odham has called for a runoff in the tightly-contested New Bern mayoral race.

Odham and Toussaint Summers, former New Bern police chief, are separated by just four votes after the May 17 primary.

After election night, only one vote separated the two candidates, but after a canvass, Summers picked up 13 votes, while Odham gained 10.

Because four people ran for the mayoral position, the winner needed more than 50% of the vote to claim the victory outright. Neither Summers, with 2,635, nor Odham, with 2,631, met the vote threshold.

The runoff election will be held on July 26th.

