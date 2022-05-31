Advertisement

NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher welcomes three otter pups

Asian small-clawed otter pups
Asian small-clawed otter pups(NC Aquarium Fort Fisher)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WITN) -The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher welcomed three Asian small-clawed otter pups Saturday.

All three otters are girls, weighing in at 71,64 and 56 grams.

The aquarium says they’ve already doubled in weight which is a good sign.

They say once the pups are eating solid foods and have become proficient swimmers, aquarium guests will have the chance to visit them in their habitat.

According to the aquarium, the otters are a threatened species so if the need arises they are ready to reintroduce more otters into the wild.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver hits a Bethel police cruiser during a chase in Pitt County on Friday night.
VIDEO: Dashcam captures driver hit Bethel police officer cruiser during chase
Greenville Police believe these two cars were involved in a shooting at the 33 East apartment...
Police investigating after vehicles shot at Greenville apartment complex
The sun sets beyond the the wall of Clark-LeClair Stadium.
ECU Baseball awarded host site for NCAA Regionals next weekend
More than 20 people rescued on N.C. coastline Saturday
An image of the suspect vehicle for Friday's fatal pedestrian crash in Greenville. It's...
Suspect in fatal pedestrian crash turned himself into authorities

Latest News

First Alert Forecsat For May 31, 2022
First Alert Forecsat For May 31, 2022
Craven Co residents honor Memorial Day
Crowds return for New Bern Memorial Day ceremony
(WITN Photo)
Crowds return for New Bern Memorial Day ceremony
Children’s Miracle Network: Meet Sledge Reaves