NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher welcomes three otter pups

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WITN) -The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher welcomed three Asian small-clawed otter pups Saturday.

All three otters are girls, weighing in at 71,64 and 56 grams.

The aquarium says they’ve already doubled in weight which is a good sign.

They say once the pups are eating solid foods and have become proficient swimmers, aquarium guests will have the chance to visit them in their habitat.

According to the aquarium, the otters are a threatened species so if the need arises they are ready to reintroduce more otters into the wild.

