Advertisement

Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course

Florida officials are investigating the death of a man in a possible alligator attack.
Florida officials are investigating the death of a man in a possible alligator attack.(WFTS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a man died searching for Frisbees in a lake at a suburban disc golf course where people are warned by signs to beware of alligators.

The Largo Police Department said in an email Tuesday that the unidentified man was looking for Frisbees and other flying discs in the water and “a gator was involved.”

No other details of the man’s death were immediately released.

Police said gator trappers are responding to Taylor Lake, a part of the 153-acre John S. Taylor Park in Largo, a suburb of St. Petersburg.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver hits a Bethel police cruiser during a chase in Pitt County on Friday night.
VIDEO: Dashcam captures driver hit Bethel police officer cruiser during chase
Greenville Police believe these two cars were involved in a shooting at the 33 East apartment...
Police investigating after vehicles shot at Greenville apartment complex
The sun sets beyond the the wall of Clark-LeClair Stadium.
ECU Baseball awarded host site for NCAA Regionals next weekend
Kinston police
Kinston man dies after stepping in front of car Sunday
More than 20 people rescued on N.C. coastline Saturday

Latest News

Boaters spending time on Lake Powell for Memorial Day captured the moment a massive rockslide...
Boaters capture massive rockslide on camera
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
A home being swept away by rising waters on the Copper River Basin on May 30, 2022.
WATCH: Home swept away amid Alaska river flooding
FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that...
Mexico totally bans sales of e-cigarettes
President Joe Biden meets with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Oval Office of...
Biden talks gun control, extremism with New Zealand’s PM