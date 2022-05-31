Advertisement

Man facing several drug and gun charges after search of home

Kenneth Pomeroy
Kenneth Pomeroy(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing several charges after deputies issued a search warrant on a home in Spring Hope.

On May 30, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division assisted Nashville Police Department with executing a search warrant at the home of Kenneth Pomeroy, 36, on Strawbush Court. The search warrant was based on an investigation into the larceny of multiple firearms from within the town limits of Nashville.

During the search, deputies found several indicators of illegal narcotics activity. A total of eight firearms, fourteen grams of Fentanyl, twenty grams of Methamphetamine, thirteen grams of Marijuana, and narcotics equipment and paraphernalia were seized.

Pomeroy was arrested and charged with multiple weapons and narcotics charges. He was placed into the Nash County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond, with a First Appearance hearing on Tuesday.

