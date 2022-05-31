Advertisement

Koru Village, Inc. leasing Avon Fishing Pier for next ten years

Avon Fishing Pier
Avon Fishing Pier(National Park Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The National Park Service has announced that it has signed a ten-year lease with Koru Village Inc. to maintain the Cape Hatteras National Seashore Avon Fishing Pier.

The lease begins Wednesday, June 1st.

The NPS says it received several proposals to lease the pier, which is located in Avon, Dare County, and chose Koru Village, Inc. as the best one.

WITN is told Koru Village, Inc. may use the pier for the sale of passes for fishing and sightseeing, the sale of retail and convenience items, the sale of food and beverage items to include bars and restaurants, and special events like fishing tournaments.

“Entering into a 10-year lease with Koru Village, Inc. is significant because it allows the continued operation of an important visitor attraction at Cape Hatteras National Seashore,” David Hallac, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina superintendent said. “The day-to-day management and maintenance of the Avon Fishing Pier is in great hands.”

