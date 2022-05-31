Advertisement

Jacksonville elderly man missing for four years

James Wilson Jr.
James Wilson Jr.(Jacksonville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Four years later and law enforcement officials are still looking for an elderly man with dementia who they say walked away from his home.

“Over the past four years police investigators have followed up on every lead they have received, unfortunately none of them have led us to the whereabouts of Mr. Wilson,” Jacksonville police department’s Mike Capps said in part.

According to police, James Wilson Jr. apparently walked away from his home in the Country Club Road area. Officials say he also suffers from dementia.

The then 78-year-old was five feet 11 inches tall, weighing around 169 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

With family in Georgia, South Carolina and Michigan law enforcement says they contacted them along with area agencies.

If you have information about the case please contact JPD Sgt. S. Marcinowsky at (910)938-6412 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938- 5034.

