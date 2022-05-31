Advertisement

Hurricanes drop a game 7 for the first time since they relocated, eliminated by the Rangers

New York 6, Carolina 2
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Carolina Hurricanes got down early and never got into game 7 against the New York Rangers on Monday night falling 6-2. It’s the first time since relocating the Canes have lost a game 7.

They are eliminated from the playoffs 4 games to 3.

New York got a pair of power play goals in the first. Ryan Strome scored the lone goal of the 2nd.

Chris Kreider had two goals.

Carolina got 3rd period goals from Tony DeAngelo and Max Domi but not enough.

Both Seth Jarvis and Antti Raanta were injured in the game and never returned.

New York advances to meet Tampa Bay in the eastern conference finals.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 people rescued on N.C. coastline Saturday
An image of the suspect vehicle for Friday's fatal pedestrian crash in Greenville. It's...
Suspect in fatal pedestrian crash turned himself into authorities
The sun sets beyond the the wall of Clark-LeClair Stadium.
ECU Baseball awarded host site for NCAA Regionals next weekend
Greenville Police believe these two cars were involved in a shooting at the 33 East apartment...
Police investigating after vehicles shot at Greenville apartment complex
Cedric Charles White
Man charged after delivering contraband at Nash County Detention Center

Latest News

Terquavion Smith has big decision looming, NBA Draft deadline is coming up
Terquavion Smith has big decision looming, NBA Draft deadline is coming up
ECU baseball draws 8th seed for NCAA baseball tournament
ECU baseball draws 8th seed for NCAA baseball tournament
Terquavion Smith considering heading to NBA Draft
Terquavion Smith has big decision looming, NBA Draft deadline is coming up
ECU players excited to be seeded for NCAA baseball tournament
ECU players excited to learn the Road to Omaha goes through Greenville