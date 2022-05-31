Hurricanes drop a game 7 for the first time since they relocated, eliminated by the Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Carolina Hurricanes got down early and never got into game 7 against the New York Rangers on Monday night falling 6-2. It’s the first time since relocating the Canes have lost a game 7.

They are eliminated from the playoffs 4 games to 3.

New York got a pair of power play goals in the first. Ryan Strome scored the lone goal of the 2nd.

Chris Kreider had two goals.

Carolina got 3rd period goals from Tony DeAngelo and Max Domi but not enough.

Both Seth Jarvis and Antti Raanta were injured in the game and never returned.

New York advances to meet Tampa Bay in the eastern conference finals.

