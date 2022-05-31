Advertisement

Highway 24 reopens after tractor-trailer crash outside of Morehead City

The crash happened on Highway 24, west of Morehead City.
The crash happened on Highway 24, west of Morehead City.(Town of Morehead City)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A tractor-trailer crash closed down part of a busy Eastern Carolina highway this morning.

Morehead City officials said the wreck happened on Highway 24 near Gull Harbor Drive around 11:00 a.m.

It involved a semi-truck and an SUV. Authorities say one person was transported to the hospital.

Initially both westbound lanes of the highway were closed as emergency crews work the scene, while eastbound traffic was down to one lane. By 1:00 p.m. all lanes of the highway were open again.

No word yet on what caused the crash. The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

