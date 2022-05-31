Healthy Habits: Stroke awareness month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -May is stroke awareness month and health experts are informing the public about risks, prevention and screening options.

Dr. Shailesha Male with ECU Health says each year there are more than 800,000 strokes in the United States and the severity and likelihood of having a stroke in North Carolina is significantly higher than the rest of the country.

According to Male, a healthy blood pressure, not smoking, healthy diet and regular physical activity can help reduce the chances of having a stroke.

If you’re having a stoke get medical attention immediately to minimize long term impacts.

Experts advise people to look out for loss of balance, eyes and vision changes, face drooping, arm weakness and slurred speech.

Male says if you notice sudden symptoms call 911. Also, talk to a healthcare provider about scheduling a screening.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.