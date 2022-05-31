Advertisement

Greenville church memorial honors Uvalde shooting victims

First Presbyterian Church memorial
First Presbyterian Church memorial(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Eastern Carolina Christian organizations are continuing to mourn the loss of those killed at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

There is a memorial set up at First Presbyterian Church in Greenville.

Outside of the church stand 21 empty chairs.

19 small chairs for the children and two large chairs for the two teachers killed in the shooting.

