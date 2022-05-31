Greenville church memorial honors Uvalde shooting victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Eastern Carolina Christian organizations are continuing to mourn the loss of those killed at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

There is a memorial set up at First Presbyterian Church in Greenville.

Outside of the church stand 21 empty chairs.

19 small chairs for the children and two large chairs for the two teachers killed in the shooting.

