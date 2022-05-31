Craven County Partners in Education hosting annual luncheon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 500 educators, business leaders, community members, and elected officials will fill the New Bern Riverfront Convention and Visitors Center on Tuesday, June 14, for the PIE Annual Luncheon.

This annual event, hosted by Craven County Partners in Education (PIE), supports and recognizes the educators in Craven County Schools. PIE awarded over $400,000 through various grants and programs during the 2021-22 school year.

“The luncheon is an excellent opportunity for our community to show their support of Craven County Schools, our public-school educators, and administrators,” Daniel Rhyne, President of Partners In Education explains. “The event finances PIE Grants, grants awarded to teachers for creative and innovative projects in Craven County Schools classrooms that fund materials for technology, science, music, art projects, and supplies and books for our students. I’m pleased to announce that PIE awarded over $35,000 in PIE Grants during the 2021-22 school year.”

Rhyne announced the luncheon would host Dr. Curtis Jones, Superintendent of Bibb County Schools, and served as the 2019 National Superintendent of the Year as the keynote speaker.

Brandy Popp, Chair of the Fund-Raising Committee, said she is thrilled to welcome Dr. Jones to Craven County.

“The theme this year is ‘Victory In Progress’,” Popp explained. “After arriving in Bibb County, Dr. Jones adopted this mantra for his district, and it has become central in the planning of their district’s strategic priorities and shared culture.”

Doors open at 11:30 am for seating, with the event beginning at Noon. Tickets are $30 per person. This event is open to the public. Tickets are available for purchase from the PIE School Ambassadors or by contacting PIE directly at (252)514-6321.

To learn more about PIE grants and programs, how to be a PIE Partner, and to purchase a ticket, contact Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners In Education, at 514-6321 or click here.

