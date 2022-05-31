Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: 90s return to inland communities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures will reach into the low 90s today, tomorrow and Thursday. The heat will come with humidity high enough to separate our “feels like” temperature from our air temperature. Our heat index for many inland areas will range between 92-96°. The southerly breeze will keep the humid and hot air present over the area until a cold front arrives Friday.

A weakening high pressure system will finally give way to storms on Thursday as a sea breeze front forms in the early afternoon. Storm coverage will be scattered, however any storms that do form could intensify rapidly due to the hot air. Storm development will start near the coast and work its way northwestward. After sunset, the storms will weaken as temperatures cool.

Friday’s rain showers will be spread through the day and coverage will wider than Thursday. Most will see rainfall totals between 0.25-0.50″ from sunrise to sunset. Our severe weather chances are low due to the timing of the front and highs only reaching the mid 80s. If we do see any severe thunderstorms, the main threat will be straight line wind gusts.

TROPICAL UPDATE

An area of low pressure will develop west of Cuba as we head through the middle of the week. This low will interact with abundant moisture in the northwestern Caribbean Sea, potentially becoming the first named system of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. As of midday Monday, NHC forecasters were projecting a 40% chance of tropical development within the next five days. The system will track over the Yucatan Peninsula through the end of the week, staying well away from Eastern NC.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot with a high 91. Wind: W-S 5.

Wednesday

Sunny and continued hot with a high near 93. Wind: S 5-10.

Thursday

Sunny start with a stormy finish. High of 94. Wind: SW 7-15.

Friday

Partly to mostly cloudy with intermittent rain/storms. High of 85. Wind: W 7-15.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and milder with highs only around 80. Wind: N 5-10.

