VIDEO: Dashcam captures driver hit Bethel police officer cruiser during chase

Dashcam video captures a police chase in Bethel this past Friday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is facing several charges after police said she led them on a dangerous vehicle chase this past Friday night that included hitting an officer’s vehicle.

Bethel Police Chief W.D. Rhodes said that it happened just after 8:00 when officers tried to stop a Chevy Tahoe for not stopping at a stop sign and reckless driving.

Rhodes said that the driver, Melissa Gilliam, led officers on a chase and that a few minutes into it rammed a pursuing officer’s vehicle causing it to become disabled. That officer was identified as William Civils. Police said the woman then hit Civils’ vehicle two more times before driving off.

We’re told the chase ended at Gilliam’s home where she was arrested by Sergeant Christopher Little.

Melissa Gilliam
Melissa Gilliam(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)

Rhodes said Civils suffered minor injuries but was able to return to work. Little said Civils continued to assist with Gilliam’s arrest even after his vehicle had been disabled.

Gilliam is charged with 3 counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, flee or elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked impaired revocation, resisting public officer, injury to real property, speeding 95 mph in a 60 mph zone, speeding 50 mph in a 35 mph zone, possession of open container/consumption of alcohol in passenger area of a vehicle, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

