Police investigating after vehicles shot at Greenville apartment complex

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help tracking down those responsible for a shooting at an apartment complex this weekend.

Greenville Police said that several vehicles were riddled with bullets at the 33 East Apartments on East 10th Street this past Sunday around 1 a.m.

Fortunately, no one was injured by the gunfire.

Police provided pictures of two passenger cars believed to have been involved in the shooting. If you have any information, call police at 252-329-4277 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Greenville Police believe these two cars were involved in a shooting at the 33 East apartment complex on Sunday morning. (Greenville Police)

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.