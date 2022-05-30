Advertisement

Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most...
Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was arrested this weekend on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, police records showed Sunday.

Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County north of San Francisco, according to a sheriff’s office online booking report.

He could face charges including driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, the report said.

Pelosi’s bail was set for $5,000 for the two misdemeanors, records showed.

No other details were immediately available. California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay said more information would be released later Sunday.

Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, told The Associated Press: “The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”

The House speaker was in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday, where she delivered the commencement address at Brown University.

Pelosi’s arrest was first reported by TMZ.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 people rescued on N.C. coastline Saturday
An image of the suspect vehicle for Friday's fatal pedestrian crash in Greenville. It's...
Suspect in fatal pedestrian crash turned himself into authorities
Cedric Charles White
Man charged after delivering contraband at Nash County Detention Center
ECU baseball comes back to beat Tulane, advance to AAC championship game against Houston
Man critically injured after being hit by car near Grainger Stadium

Latest News

The Lincoln Memorial is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Lincoln Memorial celebrates its 100th anniversary
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday visited soldiers in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s...
Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
Greenville Police believe these two cars were involved in a shooting at the 33 East apartment...
Police investigating after vehicles shot at Greenville apartment complex
President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Biden to honor fallen soldiers at Arlington