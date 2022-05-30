Advertisement

Memorial Day ceremonies hosted across ENC

(KOTA/KEVN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several cities across the East hosts Memorial Day Ceremonies on Monday.

In Beaufort County, a ceremony will be hosted at Veterans Park at 404 East 4rd Street at 11:00 a.m. The theme of the ceremony is “Lest We Forget”.

The Craven County Veterans’ Council is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony at the New Bern National Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. The cemetery is located on 1711 National Avenue. Seating is limited and guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

In Jacksonville, the Annual Memorial Day Observance will be held at the future site of the Museum of the Marine due to construction at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. The site is located at 100 Montford Landing Road and will kick off at 11:00 a.m. The ceremony will also be available on the City of Jacksonville’s YouTube Channel.

Finally in Pitt County, the Pitt County Veteran Council will host their Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday at the Town Commons in Greenville at 11:00 a.m. The address to the Town Commons is 105 E. First Street, Greenville NC.

