Female CEO’s pay rose 26% in 2021, but ranks remain small

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Associated Press(AP) -Pay packages for the women who run S&P 500 companies jumped in 2021 as the economy recovered and stock prices and profits soared.

Median pay for the women occupying the corner office rose 26% to nearly $16 million, according to the annual survey done by Equilar for The Associated Press. Still, experts say there’s much more to be done to improve gender diversity in the corporate ranks and close the pay gap between men and women.

Of the 340 CEOs in the latest survey of S&P 500 companies, 18 were women, up from 16 in 2020.

