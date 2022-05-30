ECU players excited to learn the Road to Omaha goes through Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball found out it will be the 8 seed for the NCAA tournament on Monday. They will host a regional for the 4th straight season with Coastal Carolina, Virginia and Coppin State coming to town this weekend.

The prospect of hosting a regional, and then a super regional, is not lost on the Pirates.

“Definitely kind of surprising to us,” says ECU outfielder Bryson Worrell, “Not surprising at the work we put in but surprising when we got on the TV and it was an awesome feeling.”

“I didn’t know it was coming,” says ECU catcher Ben Newton, “I looked at the TV and they showed her a picture and all of a sudden Zack Agnos looked at me and then it sunk in oh man we’re in the top eight that’s so exciting.”

“They didn’t really announce it real big, they just said hey here’s the top eight and saw East Carolina,” says ECU outfielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, “I kind of looked around a little bit and we all kind of realized at the same time.”

“It’s really exciting, I asked Coach with the 2001 team and what their seed was,” says ECU infielder Zach Agnos, “and he said they were seven, but not complaining about the eight, that’s for sure.”

“We got the home field four regionals in a row and playing in front of our home crowd,” says ECU head coach Cliff Godwin, “We wouldn’t have won the regional last year if it wasn’t for home crowd. So, we need everybody to start buying those tickets, and pack Clark-LeClair Stadium, and in the jungle and be as loud as you can.”

ECU has won the last two regionals it has played in Greenville. That 2001 team Godwin played on was the only other top 8 seed in program history. They had to play at Wilson for the regional. The Pirates won all three regional games last season. They fell at Vanderbilt in the super regional. They won 4 of 5 regional games in 2019. They fell at Louisville in the super regional. ECU dropped two of three games in 2018 getting eliminated by UNC Wilmington. No tournament in 2020. The pirates will open the 2022 tournament Friday at 1 PM according to NCAA.com, they face Coppin State in the regional opening game. The “Road to Omaha” goes through Greenville, North Carolina.

