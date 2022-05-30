Advertisement

ECU baseball draws 8th seed for NCAA Baseball tournament

Pirates would host super regional if they win regional
ECU picked as 8 seed for NCAA tournament.
ECU picked as 8 seed for NCAA tournament.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team got a surprise today as they earned the 8th seed for the NCAA baseball tournament.

The Pirates will host the regional in Greenville this weekend starting Friday. Tickets go on sale Wednesday morning.

Coppin State, Coastal Carolina and Virginia are the other team’s in the Pirates regional.

If ECU were to win the regional title, they would host the winner of the Austin, Texas, regional for the super regional round the following weekend.

ECU is hosting a regional for the 4th straight season. We will hear from Coach Godwin and the players about their draw coming up tonight on WITN.

