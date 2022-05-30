Advertisement

ECU Baseball awarded host site for NCAA Regionals next weekend

Pirates found out this evening they will host
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NCAA baseball regionals have been announced and ECU will be one of the host regionals for the NCAA Tournament next weekend.

The complete selection show is tomorrow at noon. The Pirates will find out their draw then.

The Pirates 18 game winning streak, AAC regular season title, and AAC tournament championship all contributing to the host site award. The fans showing out all year do too.

The Pirates hosted, and won, the NCAA regional last season. We will keep you posted on the draw.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 people rescued on N.C. coastline Saturday
An image of the suspect vehicle for Friday's fatal pedestrian crash in Greenville. It's...
Suspect in fatal pedestrian crash turned himself into authorities
Source: NCDOT
Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced
Cedric Charles White
Man charged after delivering contraband at Nash County Detention Center
ECU baseball comes back to beat Tulane, advance to AAC championship game against Houston

Latest News

Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at...
Ericsson wins the Indy 500
UNC baseball beats NC State to claim ACC baseball tournament title.
ECU baseball beats Houston to claim AAC Tournament championship, Pirates 18th straight win
Washington edges South Lenoir to earn program’s first regional softball title
NCHSAA state softball times and locations announced for D.H. Conley, Washington, and Bear Grass Charter