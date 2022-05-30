ECU Baseball awarded host site for NCAA Regionals next weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NCAA baseball regionals have been announced and ECU will be one of the host regionals for the NCAA Tournament next weekend.

The complete selection show is tomorrow at noon. The Pirates will find out their draw then.

The Pirates 18 game winning streak, AAC regular season title, and AAC tournament championship all contributing to the host site award. The fans showing out all year do too.

The Pirates hosted, and won, the NCAA regional last season. We will keep you posted on the draw.

