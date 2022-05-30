Children’s Miracle Network: Meet Sledge Reaves

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - All this week we are gearing up for the Children’s Miracle Network Telethon this coming weekend. It’s a chance to highlight the incredible, lifesaving work the hospital does every day - some of it made possible thanks to your donations over the years. Tonight we are sharing the story of Sledge Reaves.

Many days you can find Sledge’s mother, Cleere Reaves, working on her faith-based podcast, her books, and devotionals - all with the goal of helping people look at life from a higher perspective.

“How would we handle where we are now? Who would we probably forgive, what would we let go of, what would we hold dear, where would we invest - all of these different things when we go from heaven’s viewpoint it changes everything,” Reaves explained.

It is those words that she writes - and her faith that she talks about - that she and her husband Will, would have to lean on. “There’s nothing like walking through the fire to make you really realize your mission,” she said.

“You know, you kind of have to play the cards your dealt and trust in God and have faith he’s going to take care of everything. It’s a lot easier said than done,” explained Cleere’s husband Will.

A heart-wrenching and monumental task indeed, when you see your son, your first child, come into the world three months before he is supposed to and realize the obstacles and life-threatening challenges ahead.

“Of course I thought, ‘Lord, please let me keep him,’” said Cleere.

July 23rd, 2021, Cleere had a pre-natal appointment for a routine test. But something told her to also ask for an ultrasound. It was that ultrasound where doctors discovered their baby was not growing anymore and she needed an emergency C-section. Hours later, their son Sledge was born at just 26 weeks.

“I could already feel the Lord’s faithfulness because I kind of felt prepared for something to not go as planned. And I feel like he does that, ya know? And so I thought there was a reason why I asked about adding ultrasound, Sledge was already telling me, ‘Hey, I kinda need some help in here,’” explained Cleere.

Sledge weighed just one pound and 12 ounces. While there were many concerns, perhaps the biggest was his underdeveloped lungs.

“I just felt a wild amount of peace. I just knew that he was going to be rescued. I can’t explain it,” Cleere said.

Through that faith and the doctors, nurses and staff at Maynard Children’s Hospital, that’s exactly what happened. Sledge would spend the next four months in the NICU. Will remembers some wise words passed along to him.

“Trust in God, have faith but also be grateful that you have this hospital in Greenville,” Will said.

“I mean, how blessed we are, Will and I felt and continue to feel, to live where Vidant is and to have the children’s hospital that we have because the NICU, those people are heroes,” Cleere added.

By November, 120 days after he was born, Sledge was strong enough to go home. Today he’s 15 pounds, full of energy, and doing remarkable. It’s as if the words Cleere writes and speaks came alive at Maynard Children’s Hospital.

“Our community stormed the gates of heaven with prayers, and God answered them by allowing us to keep Sledge on this side of heaven,” said Will.

You can help make sure equipment and resources are available for kids like Sledge, and so many others by tuning in and making a pledge during the telethon this Saturday night and Sunday. More information on how to do so can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.