Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies stick around for Memorial Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With abundant sunshine and a consistent wind field, our temperatures and dew points will be on the rise through the next several days. Early morning fog will be present for select inland communities (those seeing wind speeds below 6 mph) as temperatures hang around the 70° mark. A ridge of high pressure will keep the rain showers out of the forecast, allowing highs to return to the low to mid 90s from Tuesday through Thursday after reaching the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. For those of you heading to the coast, air temps will reach the low to mid 80s with a low threat of rip currents across all area beaches.

The presence of the high pressure system will help keep a lid on thunderstorm activity through Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. However, that pattern changes on Thursday, as the high will exit and storms will start to develop in the early afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s and the weak front that sparks the storms will slow down as it crosses the state. This will keep rain in the forecast through Friday, slowly cooling us down to the 80s. The weak front will dissipate over the weekend, keeping a slight chance of rain in play for Saturday while Sunday looks dry.

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny and very warm with higher humidity. High 87. Wind: SE 5-10.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot with a high 91. Wind: W-S 5.

Wednesday

Sunny and continued hot with a high near 93. Wind: S 5-10.

Thursday

Sunny start with a stormy finish. High of 94. Wind: SW 7-15.

Friday

Partly to mostly cloudy with intermittent rain/storms. High of 85. Wind: W 7-15.

