Advertisement

UNC baseball beats NC State to claim ACC baseball tournament title.

Tar Heels 9, Wolfpack 5
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The University of North Carolina baseball team got up early and held off NC State late to win the conference tournament title 9-5.

The Tar Heels have won 15 of their last 17 games.

Vance Honeycutt had the big day at the dish hitting two home runs becoming the first UNC player to have 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in a season.

Both the Tar Heels and the Wolfpack are expected to make the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 people rescued on N.C. coastline Saturday
An image of the suspect vehicle for Friday's fatal pedestrian crash in Greenville. It's...
Suspect in fatal pedestrian crash turned himself into authorities
Source: NCDOT
Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced
Cedric Charles White
Man charged after delivering contraband at Nash County Detention Center
Amber Baker & Rodney Langley
Mom & boyfriend arrested after deputies find special needs child malnourished, injured

Latest News

ECU baseball beats Houston to claim AAC Tournament championship, Pirates 18th straight win
Washington edges South Lenoir to earn program’s first regional softball title
NCHSAA state softball times and locations announced for D.H. Conley, Washington, and Bear Grass Charter
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes road woes continue, drop game 6 to the Rangers in New York
Perquimans wins 1A east baseball title
Perquimans tops Bear Grass Charter to win the 1A East Regional baseball title