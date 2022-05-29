UNC baseball beats NC State to claim ACC baseball tournament title.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The University of North Carolina baseball team got up early and held off NC State late to win the conference tournament title 9-5.

𝙑𝙄𝘾𝙏𝙊𝙍𝙔 𝙃𝙀𝙀𝙇𝙎! 👣



A 9-5 win over NC State gives North Carolina their 8th ACC Baseball Championship title! 🏆



Highlights from the #ACCBASE Championship game. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/xSCdBDBrL3 — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) May 29, 2022

The Tar Heels have won 15 of their last 17 games.

Vance Honeycutt had the big day at the dish hitting two home runs becoming the first UNC player to have 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in a season.

Both the Tar Heels and the Wolfpack are expected to make the NCAA Tournament.

