Ride for Freedom

Ride for Freedom, Nationwide Event
Ride for Freedom, Nationwide Event(Rolling Thunder, INC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 2022 Ride for Freedom hosted by Rolling Thunder, INC. N.C Chapters, is here.

Friday evenings events consisted of a candlelight vigil at The Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and Lejeune Memorial Gardens. All RTNC Members and public were welcome.

Saturday morning the opening ceremony was held. It included the presentation of colors, table ceremony, and speakers. Food Trucks, vendors, and music were on site from 10am-2pm, with an individual ride from 10am-2pm was available for all interested.

Sunday Morning the Ride for Freedom will be held at The American Legion Post 265 in Jacksonville, NC.

Registration runs from 9:00am - 11:00am. There is no ride fee but cash donations are accepted.

From 10:00am-3:00pm, food trucks, music, and vendors will be available.

At 12:00pm the law enforcement escorted ride through Onslow Count will begin.

Events will end around 1:30-3:00pm with the speakers program, tributes, and closing ceremony.

