Advertisement

Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPA, C.A. (AP) - Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was arrested this weekend on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, police records showed Sunday.

Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County north of San Francisco, according to a sheriff’s office online booking report.

He could face charges including driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, the report said.

Pelosi’s bail was set for $5,000 for the two misdemeanors, records showed.

No other details were immediately available. California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay said more information would be released later Sunday.

Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, told The Associated Press: “The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”

The House speaker was in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday, where she delivered the commencement address at Brown University.

Pelosi’s arrest was first reported by TMZ.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 people rescued on N.C. coastline Saturday
An image of the suspect vehicle for Friday's fatal pedestrian crash in Greenville. It's...
Suspect in fatal pedestrian crash turned himself into authorities
Source: NCDOT
Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced
Cedric Charles White
Man charged after delivering contraband at Nash County Detention Center
ECU baseball comes back to beat Tulane, advance to AAC championship game against Houston

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School as...
Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend
The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting
FILE - Ronnie and Wanda Hawkins arrive for the Canadian Music Industry Awards in Toronto,...
Rocker Ronnie Hawkins, patron of Canadian rock, dies at 87