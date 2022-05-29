Advertisement

Operation Spring Clean continues

Operation Spring Clean continues
Pitt county energy company, Greenville Utilities Commission talks about plan to stop hackers(Jackson Parrish)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 29, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Utilities is continuing “Operation Spring Clean” from May 29th-June 3rd in areas between Old Tar Rd. to Charles Blvd. to the end of Greenville Utilities’ water distribution system

From Sunday Evening through Friday morning, cleaning will be conducted during 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

According to Greenville Utilities, all 702 miles of GUC’s water distribution lines will be cleaned during the 13-week period.

If customers experience air or discolored water in their water lines as a result of the cleanout, GUC recommends turning on the cold water faucet in the bathtub and allow it to run for five to 10 minutes.

