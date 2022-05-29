Advertisement

NCHSAA state softball times and locations announced for D.H. Conley, Washington, and Bear Grass Charter

Games are Friday and Saturday
Washington edges South Lenoir to earn program’s first regional softball title
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championship softball round dates and times have been announced. Three of our WITN area schools will by vying for state titles next weekend.

4A best-of-three series at Duke

D.H. Conley against East Forsyth Friday 7 PM, Saturday Noon, and 3 PM if necessary

2A best-of-three series at UNC Chapel Hill

Washington against West Stanly Friday 7 PM, Saturday Noon, and 3 PM if necessary

1A best-of-three series at UNC-Greensboro

Bear Grass Charter against South Stanly Friday 5 PM, Saturday 11 AM, and 5 PM if necessary

