NCHSAA state softball times and locations announced for D.H. Conley, Washington, and Bear Grass Charter
Games are Friday and Saturday
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championship softball round dates and times have been announced. Three of our WITN area schools will by vying for state titles next weekend.
4A best-of-three series at Duke
D.H. Conley against East Forsyth Friday 7 PM, Saturday Noon, and 3 PM if necessary
2A best-of-three series at UNC Chapel Hill
Washington against West Stanly Friday 7 PM, Saturday Noon, and 3 PM if necessary
1A best-of-three series at UNC-Greensboro
Bear Grass Charter against South Stanly Friday 5 PM, Saturday 11 AM, and 5 PM if necessary
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.