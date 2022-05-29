More than 20 people rescued on N.C. coastline Saturday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service says at least 16 people were rescued along Carolina Beach, three people were rescued at Wrightsville Beach and four people were rescued from Myrtle Beach.

As WRAL reports, most of North Carolina was under a “moderate” risk of rip currents.

According to Oak Island Water Rescue, knee deep is too deep when the yellow flag is up. People should stay less than knee deep in the ocean water to reduce their chance of getting caught in a rip current.

If you do get caught in a rip current, experts warn not to panic. If you feel yourself being swept out to sea, swim parallel to the shore. Don’t expend all your energy at once, and lightly tread water until you reach the shore.

“Swim parallel to shore,” said Lt. John Scull, with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department Ocean Rescue Team. “If we tried to turn around and swim against it, in a weak rip current, we might make it, but you’re still going to get tired, and it’s not something we want to do.”

The same rip current threat that swept up at least 23 people continues into Sunday.

