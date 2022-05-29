Man critically injured after being hit by car near Grainger Stadium

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Kinston around 3:00 p.m. near Grainger Stadium on Sunday.

Kinston Police have not yet released the name of the 28-year-old victim.

The man was hit on Vernon Avenue next to East Street and then transported to UNCL hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the car that hit him stayed at the scene and has been identified.

The case is under investigation and at this time, the names of the parties involved will not be released.

Police say an update to the case is to be expected around noon on Monday.

