Hurricanes road woes continue, drop game 6 to the Rangers in New York

NEW YORK, NY (WITN) - The Carolina Hurricanes suffered another loss on the road in the Stanley Cup playoffs falling to the Rangers in game six 5-2 on Saturday night. The Canes are 0-6 on the road in the playoffs.

New York jumped out to a two goal lead in the first. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad both with goals in the opening period to put the Rangers up 2-0 after one.

They would stretch the lead to three before the Canes got on the board. Brady Skjei with the goal from Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis made it 3-1 New York. But they never closed the gap.

Vincent Trocheck scored the other goal for Carolina. The best-of-seven second round series is now tied 3-3.

Game 7 will be Monday night at 8 PM. As bad as they have been on the road, they have been great at home. Carolina is 7-0 in Raleigh in the playoffs so far.

