ECU baseball beats Houston to claim AAC Tournament championship, Pirates 18th straight win

CLEARWATER, FL (WITN) - The East Carolina baseball team got up early, got great pitching and defense and clinched the American Athletic Conference baseball tournament title 6-1 over Houston on Sunday.

The Pirates first time winning the regular season conference title and the conference tournament.

ECU got up right away in the first, Jacob Jenkins-Cowart blasted a 3-run home run.

JJC does it again!@JenkinsCowart with a 3 run, opposite field home run and @ECUBaseball leads 3-0 in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/KDrGtnNWiH — American Baseball (@American_BSB) May 29, 2022

JJC also drove in another run with a single in the 3rd. The Pirates stopped a threat in the 2nd inning as they turned two on a double steal.

I don't think we've ever seen a double steal where both runners were thrown out 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/l18PYl9ZN9 — American Baseball (@American_BSB) May 29, 2022

ECU would build the lead up to six. Jacob Starling with a big double in the 3rd.

Jacob Starling drives in two more @ECUBaseball runs with a double to right center.



Pirates lead 6-0 pic.twitter.com/XRBsMgUdrs — American Baseball (@American_BSB) May 29, 2022

CJ Mayhue and Josh Grosz combined to go 6.2 innings allowing 1 run on 5 hits with 6 total strike outs.

Garrett Saylor came in and closed it down throwing two shutout innings. He allowed no hits, no runs.

The Pirates win the AAC tournament for the third time in program history. 2015, 2018 and now 2022.

The NCAA selection show is Monday at noon. ECU has been rumored to have earned a host position for the regionals having won 18 games in a row now.

