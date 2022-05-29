Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Skies stay sunny with 90s on the way

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sunshine that came out yesterday morning will stick with us through the remainder of the holiday weekend. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s for today and Memorial day as winds blow in out of the east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 60s tonight and the low 70s by Monday night, indicating a warm up is on the way. Rip current threats from Cape Hatteras southward will be under a moderate threat of rip currents today.

The real heat will hold off until we get to Tuesday. At that point, temperatures will take off into the low 90s and likely stay there until a cold front arrives Friday. The increased heat, humidity and sunshine will all exacerbate our drought conditions, so any progress made this past Friday will be wiped away from six days of dry weather.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm. High 67. Wind: SE 5.

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny and very warm with higher humidity. High 89. Wind: SE 10-15.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 90. Wind: W-S 5.

Wednesday

Sunny and continued hot with a high near 90 to lower 90s. Wind: S 5-10.

