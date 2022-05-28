Man charged after delivering contraband at Nash County Detention Center

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been accused of attempting to deliver contraband, including several grams of marijuana and tobacco, at the Nash County Detention Center earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office says detention staff received information about someone possibly planning on dropping off contraband in an attempt to smuggle it into the detention center.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, members of the staff were conducting surveillance of the front lobby. Staff watched as Cedrick Charles White, 32 of Roper, entered the lobby and slid an unknown object through the paper tray to an inmate worker before leaving the lobby.

According to the sheriff’s office, a detention center staff member entered the jail and seized the contraband from the inmate worker. White was able to leave before being detained.

Surveillance footage was used to retrieve a photo of the suspect. Citizens and the ‘Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted’ Facebook page helped identify White. He was located and arrested at a Rocky Mount residence on Friday.

White has been charged with the following, according to the sheriff’s office:

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Jail Facility

Providing Contraband to an Inmate in a Jail Facility

White was held under a $10,000 secured bond but has since posted it and been released. His first court appearance is set for Tuesday at 9 a.m.

More charges are possible for others involved in this case.

