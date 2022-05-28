ECU baseball comes back to beat Tulane, advance to AAC championship game
Pirates 8, Green Wave 5
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina baseball team got down by four runs on Saturday morning but the bats and the Pirates stayed hot coming back to beat Tulane 8-5 to advance to the American Athletic Conference championship round.
ECU got things started with a solo home run by Zach Agnos which put a charge in the team.
They would score three times in the 4th to get back even. Joey Berini with a base hit drove in Josh Moylan to tie the game. Moylan had a big RBI double in the inning.
ECU took the lead on a grounder up the middle by Ben Newton. The ball got away to the outfield and scored two runs to put the Pirates in front.
Jacob Jenkins-Cowart made some of the plays of the game from there.
He followed his amazing catch with a monster 2-run homer to give the Pirates the insurance they needed.
Carter Spivey through 4.1 shutout innings in relief. Garrett Saylor shut the door with the bases loaded in the 9th. ECU wins its 17th straight game. The nations longest current winning streak.
The Pirates will face the winner of UCF and Houston on Sunday at Noon in the Championship.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.