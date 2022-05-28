ECU baseball comes back to beat Tulane, advance to AAC championship game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina baseball team got down by four runs on Saturday morning but the bats and the Pirates stayed hot coming back to beat Tulane 8-5 to advance to the American Athletic Conference championship round.

ECU got things started with a solo home run by Zach Agnos which put a charge in the team.

They would score three times in the 4th to get back even. Joey Berini with a base hit drove in Josh Moylan to tie the game. Moylan had a big RBI double in the inning.

Joey Berini with the clutch RBI single and we're all tied up at 4's. pic.twitter.com/iZSLNcR08q — American Baseball (@American_BSB) May 28, 2022

ECU took the lead on a grounder up the middle by Ben Newton. The ball got away to the outfield and scored two runs to put the Pirates in front.

Ben Newton finds some space up the middle for a 2 RBI double and @ECUBaseball takes their first lead of the day. pic.twitter.com/mJIESS419E — American Baseball (@American_BSB) May 28, 2022

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart made some of the plays of the game from there.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart goin captain insane-o mode in right field for @ECUBaseball

pic.twitter.com/pmXG1UwEuZ — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) May 28, 2022

He followed his amazing catch with a monster 2-run homer to give the Pirates the insurance they needed.

Like we said, Jacob Jenkins-Cowart you are ridiculous .



Big play in the field followed by a homer in the bottom half of the inning. Where have we seen this before @bigdonkey47? pic.twitter.com/u43lb5jfSa — American Baseball (@American_BSB) May 28, 2022

Carter Spivey through 4.1 shutout innings in relief. Garrett Saylor shut the door with the bases loaded in the 9th. ECU wins its 17th straight game. The nations longest current winning streak.

The Pirates will face the winner of UCF and Houston on Sunday at Noon in the Championship.

