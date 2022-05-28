Advertisement

Charlotte J. Johnson Memorial Picnic will honor Dr. Velma R. Speight on Saturday

At the Charlotte J. Johnson Memorial Picnic Saturday in Snow Hill, Dr. Velma R. Speight will be honored. The event is being hosted by the Greene County Training School-South Greene High School National Alumni Association, Inc.(Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:43 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The Charlotte J. Johnson Memorial Picnic happening on Saturday will recognize Greene County native Dr. Velma R. Speight.

Greene County commissioners have proclaimed May 28 as “Dr. Velma R. Speight Day” throughout the county. Snow Hill has does the same, and will present her with a key to the city.

Speight also recently had a dorm at North Carolina A&T renamed in her honor.

The picnic will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on the grounds of Snow Hill Community Center. The community center is located at 812 W. Harper Street.

The recognition program for Speight will begin at 4 p.m.

The picnic is being hosted by Greene County Training School-South Green High School National Alumni Association, Inc. This will be the organization’s first sponsored event since 2020.

Since 1977, the organization has sponsored high school reunion events during the week prior to Memorial Day weekend.

