Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Skies clear for Memorial Day weekend

Mostly sunny skies stick around through the holiday weekend
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The rain showers and thunderstorms we saw yesterday will continue to pull away from the East through the start of the weekend. High pressure will move in from the west, keeping a consistent stretch of sunshine in the forecast through the Memorial Day weekend. The leftover morning showers we are seeing today will exit around lunch time, at which point a weak sea breeze front may try to spark a few isolated storms closer to the coast. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s for inland areas while the coast will see highs max out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Lower dew points brought in by Friday’s front will help the comfortability rating this afternoon and evening. The lower humidity will stick around through Sunday before gradually returning on Memorial Day. Temperatures in the upper 80s and sunny skies will hold through Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before our next cold front shows up on Friday.

Saturday

Partly cloudy and warm with a few scattered storms over coastal counties. High 84. Wind: SW10-15. Rain chance 20%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm. High 87. Wind: SW 5.

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny and warm. High 86. Wind: SE 10-15.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 88. Wind: W-S 5.

Wednesday

Sunny and warm with a high of 89. Wind: S 5-10.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: NCDOT
Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced
Amber Baker & Rodney Langley
Mom & boyfriend arrested after deputies find special needs child malnourished, injured
Two firearms recovered after fight in Kinston
Several arrests following large fight in Kinston
Sha'Niyah Pittman
D.H. Conley student charged with making school shooting threat
The incoming thunderstorms will likely lead to damaging wind gusts and ponding on the road ways...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch cancelled for ENC

Latest News

Cedric Charles White
Man charged after delivering contraband at Nash County Detention Center
At the Charlotte J. Johnson Memorial Picnic Saturday in Snow Hill, Dr. Velma R. Speight will be...
Charlotte J. Johnson Memorial Picnic will honor Dr. Velma R. Speight on Saturday
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Rain chances diminish over the weekend
State sees COVID-19 community spread increase in new CDC map
State sees COVID-19 community spread increase in new CDC map