Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Skies clear for Memorial Day weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The rain showers and thunderstorms we saw yesterday will continue to pull away from the East through the start of the weekend. High pressure will move in from the west, keeping a consistent stretch of sunshine in the forecast through the Memorial Day weekend. The leftover morning showers we are seeing today will exit around lunch time, at which point a weak sea breeze front may try to spark a few isolated storms closer to the coast. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s for inland areas while the coast will see highs max out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Lower dew points brought in by Friday’s front will help the comfortability rating this afternoon and evening. The lower humidity will stick around through Sunday before gradually returning on Memorial Day. Temperatures in the upper 80s and sunny skies will hold through Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before our next cold front shows up on Friday.

Saturday

Partly cloudy and warm with a few scattered storms over coastal counties. High 84. Wind: SW10-15. Rain chance 20%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm. High 87. Wind: SW 5.

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny and warm. High 86. Wind: SE 10-15.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 88. Wind: W-S 5.

Wednesday

Sunny and warm with a high of 89. Wind: S 5-10.

