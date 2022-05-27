Advertisement

Troopers charge truck driver who ran off bridge

The truck tore a ten-foot wide hole in the side of the bridge.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers say they have charged a truck driver who plowed through the side of a bridge earlier this month.

Harold Neal has been charged with exceeding safe speed.

On May 13th, troopers said the Wilson man drove his truck through the concrete side of the U.S. 17 bridge and fell 50 feet onto the highway below.

Trooper R.L. Hopper said the 46-year-old truck driver was going too fast for the wet, rainy road conditions and most likely hydroplaned.

DOT crews on Thursday finished up repairing the 10-foot section of the bridge by first building a form and then letting the new concrete cure before taking down a temporary barrier.

