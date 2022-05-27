State sees COVID-19 community spread increase in new CDC map

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in weeks, a county in North Carolina has a high community risk for COVID-19.

The latest Centers for Disease Control map that came out on Friday shows Durham County in the high risk category for community spread of the virus.

Several weeks ago, all the state’s 100 counties were in the green or low risk category.

The new map now shows 15 counties at medium risk. That includes Hyde County, which was listed as a medium risk last week, as well.

The CDC says nationwide, 71% of the U.S. counties remain low risk, while nearly 8% are high risk.

