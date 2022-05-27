Advertisement

Several arrests following large fight in Kinston

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Kinston Police say four adults have been arrested and juvenile petitions filed against a 16-year-old following a large fight where several guns were drawn.

Officers say they responded to the McDonalds on West Vernon Avenue for a large fight.

While suspects had guns, police say no shots were fired, and no one was injured.

Those involved in the fight, as well as the juvenile, face charges for illegally possessing a firearm. Police say another suspect is also charged with illegally possessing a firearm.

Two guns were recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

