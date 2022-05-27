Advertisement

Saving Graces for Felines: Ziggy

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s featured kitty at Saving Graces for Felines has a little bit more to love.

Ziggy is polydactyl which means he has extra toes, he is also known as a Hemmingway cat, it’s one of many things that makes him super special.

Sweet Ziggy was abandoned before a neighbor came to his rescue.

Saving Graces says he is loving, affectionate and outgoing, sure to make some lucky person fall head over heels in love.

If you think he’s the one for you, contact Saving Graces, all of their kitties are spayed or neutered and up to date on medications.

