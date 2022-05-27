Retired police chief picks up more votes in tight New Bern mayor’s race

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The gap between the top two candidates for mayor of New Bern got a little larger after today’s official vote canvass in Craven County.

Craven County Elections Director Meloni Wray says Toussaint Summers is now four votes ahead of Jeff Odham. On election night, the retired police chief had just a single vote lead against the current alderman.

Summers picked up a total of 13 votes, while Odham gained 10 after the canvass.

There were a total of four people on the ballot for mayor.

Because Summers did not receive more than 50% of the vote, Odham has until noon on Thursday to request a runoff. If it happens, that runoff election will be held on July 26th.

Mayor Dana Outlaw did not seek re-election, instead making an unsuccessful bid for a seat on the county commission.

